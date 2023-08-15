Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is to sell off Castle Street site for regeneration as residential housing

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has announced that one of its prime locations in the city, with stunning views over historic Castle Gardens, has been identified for development as residential housing.

The key regeneration site, located beside the leafy retreat of Castle Gardens, will offer a rare and exciting opportunity for city centre living, being a stone’s throw away from shops, restaurants and bars, as well as relaxation and leisure opportunities.

Castle Street is one of the oldest streets in Lisburn offering a special perspective overlooking the historic Castle Gardens. It has been designated for its archaeological interest and listed in the Department for Communities’ Register of Historic Parks, Gardens and Demesnes of Special Historic Interest.

The Council, in conjunction with the Department for Communities (DfC), is releasing the site for sale by way of a ‘development brief and site disposal’.

Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chairman of the Regeneration and Growth Committee and Yvonne Burke, Regeneration and Infrastructure Manager, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council announce the news that a key regeneration site located beside the leafy retreat of Castle Gardens has been identified for development as residential housing. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Councillor John Laverty, Chairman of the Council's Regeneration and Growth Committee, said: “This project is designed to increase footfall to the city centre and support Lisburn’s retail and leisure environment to drive further growth in the economy.

“By enabling the site for residential use we are giving people a fantastic opportunity to live and work in Lisburn city centre, the potential to reduce reliance on cars and potentially reduce commute times.

“It will contribute to the continued revitalisation of Lisburn city centre and has been informed by the Lisburn City Centre Masterplan and the associated car park strategy.