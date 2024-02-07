Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Planning chair brands local paper ads ‘ridiculous’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The comments come as a public consultation gets underway reviewing regulations in Northern Ireland.

The review has been driven by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) following a 2022 review into planning, which identified the need for a change in regulations.

Castlereagh East Alliance Alderman, Martin Gregg said: “There is still a requirement for public planning lists to be published in local newspapers, which I feel is somewhat antiquated.

Alderman Martin Gregg has said the need for planning applications to be published in newspapers is 'ridiculous'. Pic credit: LCCC

“The need for applications nowadays to be published in local papers is ridiculous.”

The recent regeneration committee of the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council heard that the consultation will cover aspects of community participation, focusing resources and reducing delays.

Head of planning, Conor Hughes replied: “That would need a change to the legislation.

“We could support a more online approach.