Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council rates set to rise by almost 4%

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have struck the rates for the year ahead and homeowners will not be pleased to learn that they face an increase of almost 4%.

Councillors have agreed the 2025/26 district rate, setting an increase of 3.99% for both domestic and non-domestic properties.

For the average household, this equates to an additional 41 pence per week.

Chair of the Council’s Corporate Services Committee, Councillor Nicholas Trimble, said: “We recognise that real cost of living pressures continue to impact people’s everyday lives and we have worked hard try to keep the rate increase as low as possible.

Chair of LCCC’s Corporate Services Committee, Cllr Nicholas Trimble, said he is confident the city will continue to have one of the lowest rates in Northern Ireland. Pic credit: LCCC

"We are confident that Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council will continue to have the lowest domestic district rate in Northern Ireland.

“This small increase will allow us to continue to protect essential services and deliver key projects and initiatives that will shape the future of our area and benefit residents for years to come.

“Our multi-million-pound investment in the new Dundonald International Ice Bowl will create jobs, enhance tourism and strengthen Lisburn & Castlereagh’s position as a premier visitor destination, supporting businesses and driving economic growth.

"We hope to enhance this further with the ongoing development of our new Tourism Strategy.

“Our 2024 Christmas programme attracted 145,000 visitors to the city centre. This was a welcome boost to the local economy and reinforces our growing reputation as a vibrant place to visit. We want to build on this success throughout 2025.

“Finally, I am delighted that we have been able to freeze all leisure activity prices for a third consecutive year, ensuring affordable access to facilities to support physical and mental well-being.”

Vice-Chair of the Corporate Services Committee, Councillor Nancy Eaton, added: “Setting the district rate and budgets for 2025 has been very challenging process requiring significant consideration, analysis and planning.

"We are committed to ensuring Lisburn & Castlereagh remains a vibrant place to live and work, providing high-quality services that represent excellent value for money.

“This budget outcome will also support the continued delivery of innovative programmes such as the apprenticeship programme which has led to great talent joining our workforce in recent years.

“I want to thank my fellow Councillors and Council Officers for their hard work in setting this rate.”