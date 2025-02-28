Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to seek private dog fouling enforcement

Dog owners in Lisburn and Castlereagh could soon be under the watchful eye of a private enforcement company.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns on a lack of fixed penalties have been raised following a Freedom of Information (FoI) request showing over 20 times more dog fouling fines during Covid compared to the last two years in a row.

Councillor have now urged the council to “get something done about it” after its own “better way” has fallen foul with more than 18,000 dogs in the district and only two dog wardens. Downshire West DUP Alderman Allan Ewart said: “I got a letter this week from a constituent saying he put in a FoI about how many litter cases were taken forward in the last few years.

“And it came back and the answer said ‘none’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderman Allan Ewart called for an enforcement company to be hired by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to deal with dog fouling. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“Three years ago when ABC (Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon) introduced a private company I asked this council to look at it.

"Officers came back and said they had a ‘better way’ and if I would drop that proposal. So, I did that.

“But, the better way has brought nothing.

“So, I will make a proposal tonight that the officers go away and look at this or any other private company that would be able to look after litter and dog fouling.”

Councillor Uel Mackin seconded the proposal to engage a dog fouling enforcement company. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) released statistics last year from its own dog fouling programme with a report showing its social media campaign reached an audience of 2,737,937 users resulting in a total of 20,831 link clicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ABC hired a private company in November 2024 to assist its own enforcement officers for the purpose of litter, dog fouling and fly-tipping.

A FoI from LCCC shows there was only one fixed penalty notice issued for dog fouling in 2024 compared to 24 during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Council CEO David Burns responded: “I did hear there was a FoI response. The question asked of us was how many prosecutions were taken in the last four years in Lisburn in the city centre and the answer was ‘none’.

“We have however raised a number of fixed penalty notices over that period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, will get that information and we can have a conversation and take steps from there.”

Other years on the FoI show fixed penalty notices for dog fouling include, 17 in 2021, six in 2022 and one in 2023.

The same council response shows an average of approximately 350 complaints of dog fouling each year in the district.

LCCC has previously stated (September 2024) that there are “18k plus dogs in the district and only two council dog wardens”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downshire East DUP councillor Uel Mackin added: “This is an issue that has been going on for years, not just the past two or three, but certainly as long as I have been in council.

“I think it is time we moved it forward. I’m happy to second the proposal and maybe we can get something done about it.”

A debate on the matter will take place at the next environment committee.