Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to take control of bonfires on its own land

A Northern Ireland council is set take “authority” over bonfires on its lands for the first time.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) witness approximately ten bonfires lit on its lands on an annual basis to “mark the July 11th night activities”.

Elected members have now approved a recommendation for the communities and wellbeing committee to take authority on the process surrounding bonfire management on LCCC lands.

A council officer said: ““Ten of the bonfires are lit on council owned land.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is to take control over bonfires lit on council land. Pic credit: Jessica Black.

“This council does not have a formal bonfire management programme with conditions, but rather employs a risk based approach to each of the sites on an annual basis.

“It does not regulate or grant permission for bonfires on its sites.”

”This process for managing bonfires on council owned sites aims to ensure a safe and responsible approach to managing sites were this activity occurs.

“To date members have not been formally engaged in the process and it is recommended that members receive greater transparency, to include briefings for updates and discussions, and the ability to call a special meeting of the communities and wellbeing committee that has delegated authority to make decisions related to council owned lands that have a bonfire on site.”

Killultagh Councillor Gary McCleave said: “I would have also supported this proposal.

“But, I would like to know if any illegal bonfires are reported to the police and if there has been any response? ”

A council officer told the chamber that any such reports were “shared with the multi agency group” and that “no formal report of illegal bonfires had been made to the PSNI”.

The inter-agency forum facilitated by LCCC meets between March and August each year to review identified sites within the council area. The agencies include, NI Housing Executive, PSNI, NI Fire and Rescue Services, DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) and NI Water.

The July 11 date commemorates the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 when the Protestant King William III, also known as King Billy and William of Orange, defeated Catholic King James II.

Bonfires were lit to welcome and guide King William III.

Committee chairperson, Jonathan Craig said: “Thankfully we have had no major issues with bonfires in the district.

“Hopefully, that will remain in future.”