A Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillor has expressed his anger over a road marking error after part of a road was closed for 10 weeks as part of a housing development works.

The ‘Keep Clear’ sign was erected as part of ongoing work in the building of new homes in the Saintfield Road area of Lisburn.

It is understood that the ‘Keep Clear’ sign had been put on the road facing the wrong way around.

Downshire West councillor Uel Mackin said: “It was brought to my attention, with the road works on the Saintfield Road, seemingly completed, within half an hour messages were flying, that the road markings were in the wrong place.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Councillor Uel Mackin expresses concern over road works signage 'blunder'

“There is no construction of the new housing development to take place until the road has been signed off.

"This is a massive blunder at the roundabout, there will be repercussions.”

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has confirmed that the road safety markings have not yet been signed off.A DfI spokesperson said: “The works on Saintfield Road, Lisburn are being undertaken by a developer as part of a new housing scheme.“An engineer for the developer has recently informed the department that a ‘Keep Clear’ road marking was laid in the wrong place and we are currently in discussions to have it removed and replaced in the correct position.“Other road lining work by the developer is ongoing, but is subject to weather conditions.“No road markings have yet been signed off by the department,” the spokesperson stated.Ballygood Estates was required to make the re-alignment scheme in order to construct the new Plantation View development with 27 new build homes.

