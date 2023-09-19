Register
Lisburn and Castlereagh's first ever Sinn Fein deputy mayor objects to funding for 50th anniversary of Greenfinches

A unionist majority council’s first ever Sinn Fein deputy mayor has raised concerns over funding for a UDR 50th anniversary event.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST
The Ulster Defence Regiment Greenfinches were set up on July 6, 1973 as unarmed women recruits who assisted in female body searches during the Troubles.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s corporate committee approved £3,000 for DUP Mayor Andrew Gowan to host a reception at Lisburn’s St Paul’s Church Hall this November.

However, Deputy Mayor Gary McCleave objecting, said: “When this motion first came to the council chamber I was opposed to it.

Sinn Fein Deputy Mayor Gary McCleave objected to funding for a Greenfinches 50th anniversary reception. Pic credit: LCCCSinn Fein Deputy Mayor Gary McCleave objected to funding for a Greenfinches 50th anniversary reception. Pic credit: LCCC
Sinn Fein Deputy Mayor Gary McCleave objected to funding for a Greenfinches 50th anniversary reception. Pic credit: LCCC

“The UDR was actively involved in collusion and murder (during the Troubles).

“This council should be neutral, I cannot actively support this.

“I would ask why this has not gone through equality screening?”

A council officer responded: “This is not a policy decision, the equality screening is not necessary."

The funding for the anniversary event was approved at the committee with all Sinn Fein elected councillors voting against.

