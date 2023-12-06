Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council picks up ‘Safe City’ Award for third consecutive year

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has been awarded a platinum award at the Onus 14th annual awards ceremony of the Workplace Charter on Domestic Abuse, picking up a ‘Safe City’ award for the third year running.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, held at Ulster University, was attended by businesses, organisations, churches and schools which are all playing their parts in developing an understanding and compassionate society.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was recognised for its ongoing commitment to working with a range of partners to create a ‘Safe City’ for anyone experiencing domestic abuse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creating a ‘Safe City’ means that individuals who experience domestic abuse can access support, via the Safe Place outreach campaign, whenever it is needed, via a range of easily accessible different support mechanisms.

Sandra Pinion, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Caleb McCready Chair of LCCC’s Environment and Sustainability Committee, Claire Archibald, Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Directorate, Brona Turley, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council. Pic credit: LCCC

Councillor Caleb McCready Chair of LCCC’s Environment and Sustainability Committee said: “The council is proud to have received six platinum and two gold workplace awards between 2015 and 2023, for our work to bring meaningful interventions to those affected by domestic violence and abuse.

“It is important that people who live in Lisburn and Castlereagh feel safe, supported and know where they can access help if and when they need it. A range of partners and organisations work together to make this happen including charities, churches, the PSNI and other support agencies. Only by working together can we safeguard and promote the welfare of those who live in our council area.

"Through the work of our Environmental Services Team and our Policing and Community Safety Partnership we strive to reduce the incidents of domestic violence and abuse in our area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious or cultural background. There are many forms of domestic abuse and children in the family can also be affected.”