Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council picks up ‘Safe City’ Award for third consecutive year
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event, held at Ulster University, was attended by businesses, organisations, churches and schools which are all playing their parts in developing an understanding and compassionate society.
Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was recognised for its ongoing commitment to working with a range of partners to create a ‘Safe City’ for anyone experiencing domestic abuse.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Creating a ‘Safe City’ means that individuals who experience domestic abuse can access support, via the Safe Place outreach campaign, whenever it is needed, via a range of easily accessible different support mechanisms.
Councillor Caleb McCready Chair of LCCC’s Environment and Sustainability Committee said: “The council is proud to have received six platinum and two gold workplace awards between 2015 and 2023, for our work to bring meaningful interventions to those affected by domestic violence and abuse.
“It is important that people who live in Lisburn and Castlereagh feel safe, supported and know where they can access help if and when they need it. A range of partners and organisations work together to make this happen including charities, churches, the PSNI and other support agencies. Only by working together can we safeguard and promote the welfare of those who live in our council area.
"Through the work of our Environmental Services Team and our Policing and Community Safety Partnership we strive to reduce the incidents of domestic violence and abuse in our area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious or cultural background. There are many forms of domestic abuse and children in the family can also be affected.”
To date, 11 churches and 59 businesses and community groups in Lisburn and Castlereagh have joined with the council and held ‘Safe Church’ and ‘Safe Employer’ training, with more planned for the coming year. Supported by a range of partners, including Onus and the South Eastern Domestic Violence Partnership, it also holds a range of sessions focused on recognising and responding to domestic abuse.