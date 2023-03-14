Concerns over setting a “dangerous precedent” have been raised at a recent meeting of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee during a part-retrospective planning approval for the Let’s Go Hydro water resort.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s planning committee passed the application, which included major construction at the Carryduff site.

The application detailed major construction that was completed before planning approval including an extension of the existing recreational water park facility, glamping accommodation, staff accommodation, car parking, the reconfiguration and extension to the restaurant/café building and provision of conferencing rooms as well as a range of other facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Downshire West Alliance Alderman Owen Gawith said: “I don’t want the poor message getting out that developers can do what they want without speaking to us first. We have to be aware of setting a dangerous precedent.

Planning approval for Let's Go Hydro in Carryduff

“We are the authority on planning permission. We need it to be known that this sort of behaviour is at an end. However, despite my reservations I will support the application.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former NI Water reservoir was converted to an outdoor sports and recreation facility and opened in 2019.

According to LCCC, the owner, Argento founder Pete Boyle estimates he has invested £10 million in the site to date.

Vice-chairperson of the council’s planning committee, Cllr John Palmer, who presided over the meeting said: “Let’s Go Hydro has gone from strength to strength in the last few years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Downshire West Alliance Alderman Owen Gawith

“It has become a ‘must-do’ tourist attraction and a fun day out for many visitors from across Northern Ireland and further afield and we’re delighted to see it continue to grow.

“As a business, Let’s Go Hydro is supporting more than 150 staff, which is a great boost to the local economy and another good news story for the Lisburn and Castlereagh council area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have been pleased to work alongside the company and trust that these proposals will help build on the continued success of this established facility."