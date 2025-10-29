Lisburn Councillor suspended for intimidatory behaviour to senior staff

A Lisburn councillor has been suspended after accepting acts of “intimidatory” behaviour towards a “senior council officer”.

A public hearing was due to take place over two days, but no witnesses were called after legal teams came to an 11th hour agreement.

The conduct relates to a two person incident at the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) full council meeting on June 25, 2024. Lisburn North independent councillor Gary Hynds issued a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) through his solicitor following the adjudication hearing.

It states: “At all times I have acted in what I believed to be in the best interests of my constituents and highlighted important issues that I believe all constituents have a right to know about.

Lisburn North Councillor Gary Hynds has been suspended for one month. Pic credit: LDRS

“I believe in transparency and public accountability. I accept the decision of the adjudicating Commissioner Mr Gordon and I will continue to hold Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to account on all matters of public importance.”

The LDRS understands all councillors present in chambers on the night in question provided witness accounts to the Commissioner for Standards about the altercation. The incident between Councillor Hynds and a senior member of staff took place after the council had been meeting confidentially.

A statement released by the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards Office states: “Councillor Gary Hynds will be suspended for one month following an adjudication hearing.

“The sanction related to an incident in the council chamber on June 25, 2024 in which an altercation took place between the councillor and a senior member of council staff.

“Following the altercation an allegation was made to the Commissioner for Standards that the councillor had failed to comply with the Councillor’s Code of Conduct.

“In his investigation report the Deputy Commissioner stated that the councillor may have failed to comply with the Code’s rules which deal with respect and consideration for others.

“He also presented evidence which suggested that the councillor may have conducted himself in a manner which could have brought his position as a councillor into disrepute.

“In advance of a number of witnesses giving evidence to the hearing to determine the facts of the case, the councillor agreed that his behaviour was intimidatory and that he had breached the respect provision of the Code.

“However, he denied that his actions amounted to bullying or harassment.

“Although he believed he was motivated by the public interest, he agreed to issue an apology to the senior council officer for his behaviour.

“Thanking both parties for their willingness to cooperate to find an agreed position on the facts, Adjudication Commissioner Ian Gordon stated that he was able to move to a decision on sanction.

“After taking account of the mitigating and aggravating factors, he believed the most appropriate sanction was to suspend Councillor Hynds from his position as councillor for one month, starting from the date of his full written decision.”

It is understood that the Commissioner’s Office will release its decision in a matter of days.

A Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council spokesperson said: “The matter is now closed and we will be making no further comment in relation to this issue.”