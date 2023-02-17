Lisburn councillors are told to put a jumper on instead of complaining of broken boiler during the heating crisis

Councillors raising an issue with a broken heating system in council chambers have been told to “put a jumper on” instead of complaining of the cold during a “heating crisis”.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City members had raised concerns over substitute mobile radiators not delivering enough warmth during a committee meeting.

The council was told that back-up heaters had been put in place in chambers as engineers dealt with a boiler malfunction in Lagan Valley Island.

Lisburn North Alderman, Stephen Martin (Alliance) said: “I have to say that we are very well catered for in chamber.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council headquarters at Lagan Valley Island

“I am perplexed that there has been an issue with the heating brought up.

“Can members not just put a jumper on, we are in the middle of a heating crisis.

“Ratepayers are paying for these things at the end of the day.”