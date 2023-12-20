Lisburn planning application stalled as councillors raise concerns over social housing

A planning application for a Lisburn housing development has been put back after councillors raised concerns that social housing was to be built on a separate site from other properties.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has signed up to a new ‘Local Development Plan’ meaning 20% of houses in developments of five or more units must be ‘affordable homes’. However, at the December planning committee councillors were presented with a plan from developer Ebenezer Planning NI Ltd which would see the social housing quota built on a separate site from the rest of the houses on the Hillsbrorough Road. Council officials recommended the plan for approval.

But UUP Cllr Nicholas Trimble said: “Why are there two separate sites? Why can’t the social housing units be on the same site? I fear that this could affect future housing plans and that applicants will only design higher level housing, so that social housing will not be constructed on the same site. I don’t feel that this has been fully explained. There is a requirement for mixed tenure of housing under the policy on the one site, that is the desired outcome. I do think there should be more time given for a renegotiation for re-design of the site.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP Cr Jonathan Craig added: “There will be significant public opposition to this application being sold as filling the social housing need. What evidence is there that the social housing cannot be done on the same site or for the redesign of the site?”

Nicholas Trimble raised concerns about a planning application for a development on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn. Pic credit: LCCC