Lisburn planning application stalled as councillors raise concerns over social housing
Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has signed up to a new ‘Local Development Plan’ meaning 20% of houses in developments of five or more units must be ‘affordable homes’. However, at the December planning committee councillors were presented with a plan from developer Ebenezer Planning NI Ltd which would see the social housing quota built on a separate site from the rest of the houses on the Hillsbrorough Road. Council officials recommended the plan for approval.
But UUP Cllr Nicholas Trimble said: “Why are there two separate sites? Why can’t the social housing units be on the same site? I fear that this could affect future housing plans and that applicants will only design higher level housing, so that social housing will not be constructed on the same site. I don’t feel that this has been fully explained. There is a requirement for mixed tenure of housing under the policy on the one site, that is the desired outcome. I do think there should be more time given for a renegotiation for re-design of the site.”
DUP Cr Jonathan Craig added: “There will be significant public opposition to this application being sold as filling the social housing need. What evidence is there that the social housing cannot be done on the same site or for the redesign of the site?”
During the Hillsborough Road application discussion, the committee decided to go in to a confidential period to discuss the matter and its legal implications behind closed doors. On return to open chambers the planning committee members took a vote with the majority deciding to defer the application. The Local Democracy Service has now seen an updated offer from the developer to planning stating they have “decided to try and accommodate an appropriate number of affordable units on the site”. An updated application is due to be before LCCC in January for consideration.