Live streaming of council committee meetings comes to an end for media and members of the public

LCCC members voted to pull the plug on the internet connection, which came into effect on Tuesday 1 November 2022 for the first time.

LCCC head of corporate communications, Frances Byrne put forward the proposal for what she says is in the interests of “increased transparency” and to save the local authority new “running costs of £6,455 post Covid”.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has ended live online streaming of its committee meetings to the public

Furthermore, written minutes will no longer be noted unless “specifically requested” and audio minutes of the committee decisions will not appear until full council approval, which can be some weeks later.

Despite requests from the chamber floor from Cllr Nicholas Trimble, the audio minutes will not have time stamps to enable “ease of review” of when items arise during debates.

The local democracy service had requested access to hybrid meetings similar to other councils such as Newry, Mourne and Down District Council which allows journalists and councillors to view meetings on the same online connection.

Though a response from LCCC confirmed there was “no virtual access” being provided to the press “at this time”.

The first LCCC meeting to be shut out from the media and public online will be the leisure committee tonight followed by environment and development committees later this week.

A spokesperson confirmed LCCC will stop live-streaming its committee meetings:

“The audio recording of these meetings will be added to the council website following ratification of the minutes.

“Currently these recordings will not be time stamped.

