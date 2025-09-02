Lough Neagh: Urgent call for taskforce to address pollution and save 'a living lough for the generations ahead'

By François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 12:04 BST
Craigavon Councillor Catherine Nelson has called for a task force to be set up to address pollution issues in Lough Neagh, and help safeguard a unique environmental resource with its precious ecosystem.

Speaking at the latest monthly meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, the SF representative stated: “Each and every one of us has a role to play. Tonight’s not about a blame game, politicisation, point scoring. It’s genuinely just about saving our lough. And I recognise how complex this is.

“Fishermen, farmers, leisure users, communities, it’s all bound together, and I envy no one who is tasked with resolving it.

“We do need to be honest with the public about the fact that it is something that’s going to take some years. That’s why we need a clear plan, one that gives confidence to our communities that change is happening and that the lough has a future. But in the meantime, urgent support is needed for our fishermen. They have lost their livelihoods overnight.

Cllr Catherine Nelson has called for a task force to be set up to help improve water quality at Lough Neagh. Credit: Googleplaceholder image
“Families with centuries of tradition are watching it vanish before their eyes, and I don’t want to stand by while this proud way of life is erased. They need a financial package, and they need it now.

“I do, however, want to acknowledge [DAERA] Minister [Andrew] Muir. He has engaged with me regularly and the fishing community. He understands genuinely the devastation this crisis is causing. He recognises that for the first time in history, the brown eel season is closed and he realises the seriousness of that.

“Eel fishing is part of the soul of Lough Neagh. Our communities cannot afford to lose it, and I am grateful to him for the time and effort that he has put in in recent weeks and months.

“But we do need to be honest with ourselves. If you live in a rural area and your sewage pipe connects into DfI drains, you have a responsibility. DfI have a responsibility. If you dump rubbish on the shores of our lough, you also have a responsibility.

Cllr Catherine Nelson. Photo: ABC Councilplaceholder image
“I’m raising it here because I do believe the council has a responsibility that we’re not living up to. I don’t want to spend months arguing over ownership of the lough, because the truth is, the pollution doesn’t care.

“The water from the lough is flowing out of many of our taps. So as a council we have an opportunity to lead, not just sit on the sidelines.

“So what I’m proposing is that we look to establishing a task force, that we bring in neighbouring councils, fishermen, farmers, Waterways Ireland, etc. around the table, and that we also write to the EU to seek further support, because I do believe there’s a win here for everyone.

Cllr Peter Lavery. Photo: Aaron McCracken / ABC Councilplaceholder image
“Cleaner water equals stronger communities, preserved traditions, and a living lough for the generations ahead. History will judge us harshly if we don’t act, and act now.”

Councillor Peter Lavery (Alliance) seconded Cllr Nelson’s proposals, stressing that improving water quality in the lough would be a long-term challenge.

“It’s been a long problem in the making. We do need to make sure we’re doing everything we can as elected representatives, to ensure that we’re supporting a solution,” he said. “It is in our power to take action that will require difficult decisions.”

