Lurgan: new Clan Éireann GAA facility one step closer to becoming a reality

By Francois Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 21:21 BST
A pre-application for a new GAA sports pitch at Clan Éireann GAA main pitch, opposite 34-44 North Circular Road, Lurgan, has passed a preliminary legal test and is now one step closer to becoming reality, should planning approval be granted.

The proposed development comprises the construction of a new GAA sports pitch with associated drainage and fencing; and a two-storey GAA club pavilion including changing rooms, toilets, a meeting room, and ancillary facilities.

The envisaged scheme also includes provision for on-site car parking, dedicated pedestrian and vehicular access from the public road, internal access paths, and all associated landscaping works.

The pre-application was lodged by McCreanor & Co. Architects, Portadown, on behalf of the club.

Clann Éireann GAA, in Lurgan, are now one planning step closer to securing a new pitch. Credit: Google

ABC Planning officers wrote in correspondence to the architects: “The council has considered the pre-application notification and finds that it contains sufficient information with regards community consultation measures.

“This is of course not a planning decision by the council, and refers only to the compliance with the statutory requirements under Section 27 of the 2011 Planning Act.”

A community consultation event was scheduled for Thursday, July 3, at Tannaghmore PS, Lurgan, from 5pm to 9pm.

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter

