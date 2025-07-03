Lurgan: new Clan Éireann GAA facility one step closer to becoming a reality
The proposed development comprises the construction of a new GAA sports pitch with associated drainage and fencing; and a two-storey GAA club pavilion including changing rooms, toilets, a meeting room, and ancillary facilities.
The envisaged scheme also includes provision for on-site car parking, dedicated pedestrian and vehicular access from the public road, internal access paths, and all associated landscaping works.
The pre-application was lodged by McCreanor & Co. Architects, Portadown, on behalf of the club.
ABC Planning officers wrote in correspondence to the architects: “The council has considered the pre-application notification and finds that it contains sufficient information with regards community consultation measures.
“This is of course not a planning decision by the council, and refers only to the compliance with the statutory requirements under Section 27 of the 2011 Planning Act.”
A community consultation event was scheduled for Thursday, July 3, at Tannaghmore PS, Lurgan, from 5pm to 9pm.
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.