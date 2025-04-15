Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been approved for the demolition of a terraced dwelling at 45 William Street, Lurgan, and for the construction of a three-storey building to provide ground-floor retail, and two apartments on the upper floors.

The scheme will need to be up and running by June time to be eligible for grant funding, and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council is so keen to access that funding that a NI Water requirement to complete a wastewater impact assessment, prior to any construction work, is going to be bypassed – ABC Planners being fully aware of the potential risks – as such an assessment would never be completed by the June timeframe.

As part of the approved planning application, flanking walls against 43 William Street will be demolished, and the overall scheme also includes in-curtilage parking and all associated site works.

The planning application was lodged by Jonathan Todd, Ballymullan Architect (BMA) Ltd, Lisburn, on behalf of Darren McKinley, 45 William Street Ltd, Old Road in Camlough.

No 45 William Street, Lurgan, is going to be demolished to create an access to a new ground-floor retail unit with two upper-floor apartments and car-parking provision at the back. Credit: Google

Senior planning officer, Nicola Creaney acknowledged the issues that had been raised by NI Water in relation to the planning application,

“The application is being presented to committee as it was recommended for refusal by NI Water, a statutory consultee,” she said.

“There are no other objections and no third-party representations. The site is within Lurgan Conservation Area and it’s part of the Townscape Heritage Programme.

“The site has previous approval for demolition consent, and the three properties adjacent and north have planning permission for residential use and tourism apartments.

An aerial view of the envisaged Lurgan regeneration scheme, with entry through No 45 William Street, a derelict building due to be demolished. Credit: ABC Council

“The access to the rear yard of the site was approved under that previous permission.

“Officers have considered the principle of development, design, character and amenity, access and parking, the impact on Lurgan Conservation Area and all other material planning considerations.

“Officers accept that the proposal meets the full requirements of the relevant policies, with the exception of wastewater,” the senior planning officer said.

“This application is under time pressure for funding. NI Water, in its consultation response, advised that a high-level assessment indicated that there’s capacity issues at the wastewater treatment works at Ballynacor, as the foul sewage network has reached capacity and the public system cannot presently serve this development proposal without significant risk of environmental harm and public dysimmunity, including pollution.

Car-parking provision will be both at the back of William Street in Lurgan, and on street. Credit: ABC planning portal

“A wastewater impact assessment has been provided in support of the application, however NI Water advises that this has not yet been completed to a satisfactory standard, to overcome the constraints within the associated foul sewage network catchments.

“The recommendation is to approve it, subject to the conditions which are set out within the planning report.

“[The scheme will] reinstate an elevation on this plot, because it’s been in a poor condition for some time.

“There has been emergency notices provided on this building in the past. It is secure at the moment, but this will help reinstate the site.

“This site has approval for demolition. This will help secure the site and rebuild it, which will hopefully help stabilise the buildings around there.”

Architect Jonathan Todd acknowledged that strict time frame issues were certainly a challenge in relation to the matter.

“No commencement of works can take place until the wastewater impact assessment is approved,” he said.

“Based on our experience of other negotiations elsewhere – not even in Lurgan – with NI Water that can take anywhere between eight months and 12 months, which is not a timescale that the grant scheme within Lurgan could adhere to.

“We’ve been led to believe that June is the date by which the scheme would need to be on site to be deemed eligible.”

Nicola Creaney confirmed that the condition requiring a wastewater impact assessment, ahead of any construction work, could not be removed.

“Unfortunately, we’re not in a position to amend the wording,” she said.

“NI Water have recommended that the application be refused because of capacity, and we’re proposing wording which is being released in agreement with the Planning Appeals Commission.

“It would mean that the development could be built out, even without the agreement of NI Water, and it may not connect to the foul sewer, and that would leave us with a further problem. We don’t know what the environmental consequences would be.”

Councillor Kevin Savage (Sinn Féin, Banbridge DEA) remarked that the proposed scheme was very modest in terms of scale.

”There’s going to be two apartments here and one retail unit, which is not like a 100-house scheme or anything like that. I can’t imagine there’d be more than three or four toilets, bathrooms, things like that,” he said.

“This area of William Street is quite run down and dilapidated, so it would be a great scheme to see, and I would support the recommendation to approve.”

Councillor Mary O’Dowd (Sinn Féin, Lurgan DEA) admitted that she was torn on this planning application, given the concerns from NI Water, however she felt that revitalising that part of Lurgan was a priority.

“The water issue is a major concern, [however] there is so many derelict buildings down William Street,” said Cllr O’Dowd.

“It’s just the water concern that’s annoying me at the minute. I would be happy to propose it because of the buildings, but it’s the connection of the water that is worrying me. But I will propose.”

The recommendation to approve the planning application was seconded by Councillor Paul Duffy (Sinn Féin, Portadown DEA).