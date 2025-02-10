Planning permission has been granted for the erection of a major extension to a recycling operation in the Lurgan area.

Both the existing recycling yard and concrete yard at Plaswire Ltd at 3 Halfpenny Valley Industrial Estate are going to be extended, along with the provision of an area for external storage. A new parking area for cars and HGVs is also to be included in the new development

The existing detached offices will be retained as part of the plans.

The planning application for the proposal was lodged with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (ABC) by HD Design, Banbridge, on behalf of Plaswire Ltd.

The Plaswire Ltd recycling operation at Halfpenny Valley Industrial Estate, Lurgan. Credit: Google

ABC planning officers wrote in their report: “The overall proposal comprises the following elements of development.

“The retention of detached office units consisting of three converted container units. The premises include offices, a store, a canteen, a changing room and bathrooms.

“The erection of a large extension to the existing recycling shed measuring 27 metres by 13.7 metres, giving a total area of 370m2. The extension is wholly given over to waste processing.

“Wire mesh fence surrounding the site, measuring 2.4 metres in height from ground level, coated in black paint.

The approved Plaswire Ltd extension at Halfpenny Valley Industrial Estate, Lurgan, is highlighted in red. Credit: ABC planning portal

“The resurfacing of part of the approved hardcored service yard of approximately 3,000m2, with extension of the concrete apron.

“The works to the service yard will relocate lorry parking and the area of external storage, and facilitate the circulation of vehicles within the site.

“Site landscaping involving the provision of tree and hedge planting along all external boundaries of the site.”

The report continues: “The aim of the Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS) in relation to waste development is the sustainable management of waste and emphasises that waste is a resource and an opportunity, rather than a burden.

The shed extension will be entirely dedicated to recycling. Credit: ABC planning portal

“The strategy recognises that smarter use of scarce resources is both a strategic necessity and an economic opportunity. The Climate Action Plan (CAP) does state that the management of waste is an essential community service.

“The key aim of the Waste Management Strategy is to achieve fully sustainable waste management through the controlled reduction in landfill, waste minimisation and a significant increase in waste recycling and recovery.”

The waste to be processed within the extension are plastic; plastics shavings and turnings; fuel oil and diesel; paper and cardboard packaging; plastic packaging; mixed packaging; absorbents; filter materials, including oil filters; wiping cloths; protecting clothing contaminated by hazardous substances; wastes containing oil; wood; glass, plastic and wood contaminated with hazardous substances; rubber.

The planning officers’ report continues: “It is noted that from the plans there is an area of the yard for external storage of contained materials on pallets.

“The revised Northern Ireland Waste Management Strategy moves the emphasis away from waste management to resource efficiency. The policy specifically identifies that industrial lands and existing waste management facilities as appropriate for this type of development.

“It is the view of the officers that the proposed facility is suitably located, therefore meeting the locational criteria of this policy.”