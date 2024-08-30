Lurgan residents feel 'abandoned' due to unfinished housing developments, claims councillor

By François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2024, 13:24 BST
Residents of two housing developments in Lurgan are feeling “abandoned” many years after moving in, it’s been claimed.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Liam Mackle said: “Residents of the Drumna development and the nearby Hunters Lodge development feel abandoned by the Department, and I would propose that we would write to the Department, asking them is there a timeframe for when the developments will be completed out.

“Some people have been living there about five or 10 years, and there’s no roads, there’s no bins, there’s no lights and there’s non-stop roadworks on the Annesborough Road outside both developments,” said the Sinn Féin representative.

“So I propose, if members were happy, we write to the Department to get a timeframe around completion of those developments, and when the roadworks will be completed as well.”

The request was duly taken on board, and the ABC Council is to write to the relevant Department to obtain the information.

