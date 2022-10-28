Lodged by agent McGurk Architects, on behalf of Magherafelt Sky Blues FC, the application seeks permission to redevelop existing football club facilities to provide a pavilion, covered stand, enlarged car-park, turnstile, machinery storage, fencing, ball catch nets, gates, player shelters and associated site works at the club’s home at Spires Park.

The application form notes the 0.98 hectare site is in currently in use as an existing football facility and notes a similar application was lodged on the site in 2009.

The development is not expected to increase the number of vehicles or people visiting the site on an average daily basis.

Magherafelt Sky Blues ground. Picture: Google

A design and access statement submitted with the application notes the proposed club house will have a two changing rooms with showers and toilets; male, female and disabled public toilets; player’s gym; toilets and cleaning store; multi-function space with store and prep area; club office and plant room.

The new pavilion will be purpose built and will “formalise the existing accommodation provided on the site into a new clubhouse for the football club” and the covered stand, located north east of the football pitch will “provide shelter for 251 spectators” it will also have three wheelchair spaces located at the centre of the front row.

A 1.2m high fence will surround the edge of the pitch as well as a fence dividing the pitch from the car park and a 2.5m wide area will surround the pitch between it and the 1.2m fence and a 3m wide walkway. There will also be 10m high and 25.3m wide ball catch nets located behind each set of goalposts at either end of the football pitch.

Ultimately, the design access statement notes the scheme “will provide a long-term positive legacy” for the Sky Blues “introducing much needed facilities for the club and will benefit the community in the local area of Magherafelt”.

Lodged and validated on Wednesday, October 12 the application will be advertised until Tuesday, November 8 with the standard consultation period set to expire on Friday, November 4.