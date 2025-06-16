Major extension plans for business premises in Magheralin have been approved.

The plans, lodged by Thompson Leisure Ltd, Dromore, include the retention of an extension to a commercial garage / workshop building at 62 Drumnabreeze Road, Magheralin, to incorporate additional motorhome valeting and damp work bays.

Also on the cards is a yard extension to accommodate staff, customer and motorhome parking, and existing diesel and gas tanks.

The garage/workshop building will also be enhanced.

The approved garage/workshop will be much larger than the current one. Credit: ABC planning portal

Approval has also been granted for an internal mezzanine floor within the workshop building to accommodate a canteen, office, a training room and a meeting room, ancillary customer waiting area building, and a building for biomass boiler fuel storage.

Changes to the internal layout of the existing workshop will see the workshop, offices and canteen areas converted to an ancillary storage area, and parts of the external yard area will be used for motorhome hire, and for provision of three overnight motorhome halts.

The yard will be further extended into the field for parking and storage of rental motorhomes.

Associated site works will include landscaping, bicycle parking shelter, EV charging units, and improvements to Drumnabreeze Road.

Thompson Leisure Service Centre, in its current scale and layout. Credit: Google

Two letters were received, with one objector stating: “The use of these facilities to support Thompson Leisure has resulted in significant growth of campervan traffic on a rural road which is already heavily used by traffic using Edenmore golf course.

“Any expansion of the commercial business in this location would not be in keeping with rural planning policy.

“Also, there are concerns about waste licensing for this site in terms of servicing of campervans, and safety concerns around fuel storage and transfer.”

Another resident was worried about potential traffic on the Drumnabreeze Road, saying: “There are a number of blind corners, and in particular at 56 Drumnabreeze Road where passing a campervan is impossible and has caused the need for cars to reverse along the road.”

The Thompson Leisure motorhome operation at 62 Drumnabreeze Road, Magheralin, will be significantly enhanced. Credit: ABC planning portal

The matter was discussed at the latest ABC Planning & Regulatory committee meeting.

Principal planning officer, Sinead McAvoy explained concerns have been taken on board, and planning officers are content with the proposal, however it does involve a major extension of the site area.

“In this case, officers are of the opinion that exceptional circumstances apply,” said Ms McAvoy.

“The proposal would make a significant contribution to the local economy, and the development would not undermine the rural character.

“The design, integration, impact and amenity have been fully assessed, and no concerns have been raised in respect of the existing and proposed development.

“Road improvements comprise the widening of the public carriageway at six locations, to provide passing bays to facilitate the movement of motorhomes.

“In addition, there’s sufficient parking provided at the site to meet the needs of the proposed development of this site.

“A petition carrying 86 signatures has been received in support of the application, and two letters of objections received against the application.

“These have all been considered in detail, and after undertaking a policy assessment and planning balancing exercise, it is recommended that planning approval be granted.”

Councillor Mary O’Dowd said she had no issue with the application, commenting: “I’m more than happy to propose this. It is well enclosed and I don’t see any reason why we would object.”

The proposal was seconded by Councillor Scott Armstrong.