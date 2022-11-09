Major Lisburn housing development approved despite 'catastrophic' flooding fears and traffic congestion

A major Lisburn housing development has been approved despite fears of a “catastrophic” flooding problem and traffic congestion.

The new development on the Old Hillsborough Road will see the construction of 90 houses with a mixture of designs.

Concerns over a future repeat flooding incident of the area were raised in council chambers this week.

Lisburn North councillor, Jonathan Craig raised concerns over flooding. He also suggested the development will be social housing.

The DUP rep said: “There is a river that runs right under this site.

“In 2007 there was a major incident when a culvert (water pipe) exploded and put dozens of local houses under water.

“When you have stood in people’s homes that have been almost totally demolished by the river, as I have, then you can understand why I am deeply concerned.

“If you look at the flooding that happened in 2007, then this could turn in to a very terrible situation. I do have fears.

“If the new culvert is diverted I just hope that they know what they are dealing with.

“There have been many times, in heavy rain I have seen the culvert exploding when it does not have the capacity to hold water.

“There would be catastrophic consequences for everyone if they get it wrong.”

Cllr Craig added that he believed the planned housing was a “social housing development of that I have no doubt whatsoever”.

Traffic concerns were also highlighted by Downshire East councillor Uel Mackin (DUP), who was the only planning committee member to vote against the proposal.

He said: “There could be a considerable addition of traffic from this development that could have an adverse impact on traffic.

“I’m surprised everyone else is happy with this.”

LCCC head of planning, Conor Hughes told councillors that the housing association project was required to present flood water solutions.

He said: “A detailed drainage design needs to be brought for review before building commences.

“It has not been indicated if this is for social housing.

“Though I understand the site will be developed for a social housing provider and currently there is a NI Housing Executive programme.

