Bilingual Irish-English street signage is going to be erected on a road in Mid Ulster after a single resident said they would be in favour of it.

The new sign is to be placed at Cairn View in Mayogall after the only resident who actually elicited a view on the matter happened to be in favour of such a move – which technically translated into a 100 per cent majority in favour.

In all, 10 survey letters were issued by Mid Ulster District Council, in keeping with the relevant policy on bilingual street signage requests. Nine out of the 10 said residents didn’t reply.

Likewise, only four out of 20 residents surveyed returned their survey letters at Oakview, Dungannon. As they were all in favour of bilingual signage, new Irish-English street signs will be erected.

New Irish-English street signs are going to be erected at Oakview, Dungannon. Credit: Google

This will also be the case at Sunnyside Road, Stewartstown, where 14 survey letters were issued. Seven residents offered a view, and all were in favour of bilingual signage.

Things were a lot tighter on the Mullaghmoyle Road, Coalisland/Stewartstown. 77 survey letters were issued, with 35 letters being returned. 17 were in favour, and 16 were against the erection of bilingual signage. Two survey letters deemed invalid were also returned.

With 52 per cent of residents in favour of bilingual signage, the criteria (a requirement of 51 per cent or more in favour) was just about met.

Meanwhile, a majority of residents at Lismore Road, Ballygawley, and Armaghlughey Road, Aughnacloy/Ballygawley, have voted against the erection of bilingual Irish-English street signage.

In accordance with Mid Ulster District Council’s policy, all occupiers as listed on the electoral register residing in the above areas were canvassed by post.

In the case of the Lismore Road, 23 letters were issued. 19 letters were returned, with 11 residents indicating they were against bilingual signage, and six being in favour (35 per cent in favour).

In the case of the Armaghlughey Road, 53 letters were issued. 22 letters were returned, with 15 residents indicating they were against the erection of bilingual street signage, and six in favour (29 per cent in favour).

As a majority of residents voted against the provision of bilingual street signage in these two areas, English-only street signs will remain.

Meanwhile, residents at Lurgaboy Lane, Dungannon, and Chambre Park, Stewartstown, have contacted Mid Ulster District Council to request a similar survey, as they would like to see bilingual Irish-English signage erected.

Building Control has also contacted residents at Orchard Park, Aughnacloy, Reaskmore Road, Dungannon, and Meadowview, Moy, to elicit their views on the matter.

The closing date for these surveys was December 13.