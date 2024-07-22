The new community facility has been made possible through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund Green Spaces Programme, with support from Council’s Estates team, who installed the equipment, with support from local residents.

Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, who officially opened the new play park, was joined by Rebekah Bleakley Delivery Manager for UKSPF – Northern Ireland, Alan Robinson MLA, elected members and Council officers.

The Mayor said: “I am delighted to be here today to officially open this new play park located here at Dromore Avenue, Limavady.

“With support from the Green Spaces Programme, this park will now provide new play equipment and seating to allow children to play in a safe and welcoming location, here within the community.

“Thank you to all those involved with this project which will allow visitors to come to the area and enjoy this wonderful new outdoor space, a resource that will no doubt benefit families for years to come.”

The funding programme is aimed at creating and improving green spaces and play areas to make them more attractive for residents and visitors.

The existing area at Dromore Avenue, Limavady, was identified by Council as needing an outdoor amenity site to help provide a welcoming place for residents and visitors to meet and enjoy the outdoors.

Thanks to the funding, secured through the UK Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, new equipment and surfacing, along with bins and seating have been installed at the Dromore Avenue site.

1 . NEWS Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ciarán McQuillan meeting local children at the launch of the new play park at Dromore Avenue in Limavady, which was created with support from the Green Spaces Programme. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . NEWS Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ciarán McQuillan at the launch of the new play park at Dromore Avenue in Limavady pictured alongside (l-r) Councillor Steven Callaghan, Alan Robinson MLA, Rebekah Bleakley Delivery Manger UKSFP for Northern Ireland and Alderman Edgar Scott. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL