Mayor plants a special Coronation Tree gifted to Borough

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace, has joined the Lord Lieutenant for Co Londonderry in a special tree planting ceremony at Council Headquarters.
By Una Culkin
Published 30th May 2023, 14:34 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:34 BST

The Coronation Tree, gifted to the Borough as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy legacy to mark the Coronation, also recognises the work of elected members, officers and staff in planting almost 14,000 new trees last year.

Lord Lieutenant for Co Londonderry Alison Millar and Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Co Londonderry, Leona Kane both attended the special ceremony at Cloonavin.

The Mayor said: “It is an honour for the Borough to have been selected to receive a Coronation Tree and I’d like to thank the Lieutenancy for this very special gift.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace alongside Noel Davoren from Councils estates team, Lord Lieutenant for Co Londonderry Alison Millar and Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Co Londonderry, Leona Kane as the new Coronation Tree is planted in the grounds of Cloonavin.The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace alongside Noel Davoren from Councils estates team, Lord Lieutenant for Co Londonderry Alison Millar and Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Co Londonderry, Leona Kane as the new Coronation Tree is planted in the grounds of Cloonavin.
“The tree, which has been planted in the grounds of Cloonavin next to the Platinum Jubilee tree, signifies our commitment to the Queen’s Green Canopy and we are very proud to have it planted in our grounds.”

With over one million trees planted across the UK so far, the Queen’s Canopy initiative has led to the creation of a woodland area on Council land at Letterloan, near Macosquin, featuring a mix of oak, hazel, birch, rowan, wild cherry, crab apple, common alder, hawthorn, blackthorn, Scots pine and native willow along with a smaller plot planted at Camus Forest outside Coleraine.

Council has a total of three sites on the Queen’s Green Canopy, with 300 trees planted by members of the local community and caravan users at Drumaheglis Holiday Park.

