Mayor recognises Limavady Recreation Club on historic Irish Senior Cup win

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan visited Limavady Recreation Club to congratulate them on their outstanding Irish Senior Cup success.
By Una Culkin
Published 10th Nov 2023, 11:50 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT

This momentous victory comes off the back of the club’s previous NIPBA Premier Division win last year, after which members were hosted at a mayoral reception in Cloonavin.

Cllr Callaghan said: “Not only has this club had great success in the Irish Senior Cup but just last year they had an amazing NIPBA Premier Division win.

“This triumph would not have been possible without the passion, dedication and hard work of its members, congratulations and a very well done to them all.”

Jordan Rankin, Bowls Secretary of Limavady Recreational Club added: “We were honoured to have the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens visit our club. Limavady Recreation Club members were very excited to display their trophies that they had achieved during this season. We firmly believe our success will continue to grow through our determination and hard work.”

The Ladies Bowls team Des Baird, Noelle Graham, Valerie Witherow and Norma Marshall holding one of their many trophies won playing for the club.

The Ladies Bowls team Des Baird, Noelle Graham, Valerie Witherow and Norma Marshall holding one of their many trophies won playing for the club.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan alongside the members of Limavady Recreation Club, Valerie Witherow, Norma Marshall, President Wilfie Moore, Noelle Graham and Des Baird.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan alongside the members of Limavady Recreation Club, Valerie Witherow, Norma Marshall, President Wilfie Moore, Noelle Graham and Des Baird.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan presenting Limavady Recreation Club President Wilfie Moore with a certification from his office commemorating their historic win in the Irish Senior Cup.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan presenting Limavady Recreation Club President Wilfie Moore with a certification from his office commemorating their historic win in the Irish Senior Cup.

