Mayor to defend Knockagh seat in May's council election

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, has announced his intention to defend his council seat in May’s local government election.

By The Newsroom
20 minutes ago

The first citizen will be joined by Greenisland resident Aaron Skinner on the Alliance ticket for the Knockagh area.

Ald Williams said: “I am delighted that the party has decided to select two candidates in Knockagh. With hard work, fresh ideas and determination, I have no doubt that there are two council seats to win for Alliance in the area.”

Mr Skinner, who works as constituency office manager for East Antrim MLA Danny Donnelly, said: “My family and I have been long-time supporters of Alliance and I have been working on a number of local campaigns in Greenisland. I see and deal with many local issues every day. ”

Aaron Skinner (left) and Alderman Noel Williams.
Ald Williams added: “We are running in every electoral area of Mid and East Antrim we will continue to work for everyone.”

