Mayor’s reception held for Under-14 All-Ireland Champions

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with the All-Ireland winning Derry Under-14 ladies football team

Councillor Richard Holmes welcomed the team to the Council offices in Limavady for the special event. Their impressive victory against Offaly last month made them the first ever Derry ladies team to win an All-Ireland competition.

Offering his congratulations, the former Mayor, said: “This success was a very proud moment for the team, their mentors and their families, and I was very glad to be able to recognise them in this way.

“These young players have achieved the ultimate reward in their chosen sport, and it’s clear how much it means to them.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Branagh Brolly, captain of the All-Ireland winning Derry Under-14 ladies football team at a special reception held in Limavady

“Being involved in a team like this offers great life lessons and experiences. The girls have all committed a lot to get to this point and their success is built on many months of hard work and dedication.

“I am sure the memories of this win will stay with them for a long time and inspire further success in the years to come as well.