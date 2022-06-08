Loading...

Mayor’s reception held for Under-14 All-Ireland Champions

The outgoing Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has held a reception for the Derry Under 14 ladies football team, who made history recently by winning the All-Ireland bronze title.

By Una Culkin
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 11:39 am
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with the All-Ireland winning Derry Under-14 ladies football team
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with the All-Ireland winning Derry Under-14 ladies football team

Councillor Richard Holmes welcomed the team to the Council offices in Limavady for the special event. Their impressive victory against Offaly last month made them the first ever Derry ladies team to win an All-Ireland competition.

Offering his congratulations, the former Mayor, said: “This success was a very proud moment for the team, their mentors and their families, and I was very glad to be able to recognise them in this way.

“These young players have achieved the ultimate reward in their chosen sport, and it’s clear how much it means to them.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Branagh Brolly, captain of the All-Ireland winning Derry Under-14 ladies football team at a special reception held in Limavady

“Being involved in a team like this offers great life lessons and experiences. The girls have all committed a lot to get to this point and their success is built on many months of hard work and dedication.

“I am sure the memories of this win will stay with them for a long time and inspire further success in the years to come as well.

“It’s an exciting time for the GAA community in the County, and hopefully the men’s footballers can go on to emulate this success as well.”

