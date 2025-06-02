Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has appointed an all-Bannside team to the mayor’s office.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Jackson Minford is the the new first citizen with DUP Councillor Tyler Hoey as his deputy. The announcement was made at the council’s annual general meeting, held at The Braid on Monday (June 2).

Cllr Minford succeeds DUP Alderman William McCaughey, who assumed the mayoral chain at a special meeting of council in April following the death of party colleague Ald Beth Adger MBE the previous month.

Cllr Minford said he was “honoured and humbled” to have been appointed. He added: “This is a responsibility I take with great pride, and I am committed to doing my utmost to serve every corner of our borough.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford (left) and the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tyler Hoey. Photo provided by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“I look forward to working with the new deputy mayor to represent our communities with integrity and dedication. Our borough has so much to offer – from our vibrant towns and villages to our strong industrial base and outstanding natural beauty.

“Over the next year, I aim to champion initiatives that support our local economy, promote tourism and strengthen community ties. It will also be a privilege to meet and support the many volunteers, community leaders and organisations that are the heartbeat of our area.

“I’ll be selecting a charity of the year soon and hope to use my term to shine a spotlight on its work and help raise valuable funds.”

The mayor is responsible for chairing council meetings, representing council at civic and ceremonial events, and promoting the wellbeing of residents and businesses.

The first citizen also plays an active role in supporting events and initiatives that celebrate local culture and bring people together.

Commenting on his appointment as deputy mayor, Cllr Tyler Hoey, who succeeds Sinn Fein Cllr Bréanainn Lyness in the role, said: “I’m looking forward to working alongside the mayor and fellow councillors to help build a borough that is inclusive, forward-thinking and supportive of all its citizens.

“In the year ahead, I plan to be a visible and approachable figure in our communities, listening to residents and advocating on their behalf.

“I believe in the power of partnership, and by working together across political and community lines, we can deliver meaningful progress for everyone in Mid and East Antrim.”

The chairs, deputy chairs and membership of committees for the incoming year were also agreed at the AGM.