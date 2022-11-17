Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has agreed to carry out a review of cemetery rules and regulations ahead of a public consultation next year.

The council owns and/or manages 28 cemeteries across the borough. Eleven remain available for the purchase of new graves but the remainder cannot accept new burials.

A report to councillors says existing management rules and regulations were “drawn from officer experience, industry good practice, rules and regulations of legacy councils” as well as a consultation exercise that was carried out in February 2017.

Councillors were advised the legacy Carrickfergus and Ballymena councils had different rules and regulations and Larne had none.

The current guidelines have been in place since autumn 2017. Local authorities have a duty to ensure burial grounds are safe places in which to work and visit.

As part of the review, council officers plan to consult with funeral directors, clergy, stonemasons and councillors ahead of a wider public consultation. Considerations will include proof of residency and circumstances surrounding relocation of residents, depth and direction of graves, the council’s obligations for grave management and sites of historical significance and conduct towards cemetery staff.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Direct Services Committee, at Carrickfergus Town Hall, on Tuesday, Coast Road Alliance Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna said she welcomed the report.

“It certainly makes good sense. It is the right approach. We all know frustrations of residents. Communication is key,” she commented.

Concerns were raised earlier this year over a regulation requiring the removal of festive tributes and wreaths after the Christmas period from graves in council-managed cemeteries.

A notice posted in January at Islandmagee Cemetery reminded visitors to remove all Christmas tributes by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has granted approval for a new £2.1m cemetery outside Larne at Old Glenarm Road. This decision has been facing a legal challenge from an objector opposed to the location of the 4,000 plot facility.

The Department for Infrastructure is also assessing whether the application should be referred to it for a determination.

McGarel Cemetery, also at Old Glenarm Road, is at capacity and Greenland Cemetery in Craigyhill will reach capacity in nine years.

The council is also is considering a site at Trooperslane outside Carrickfergus for cemetery provision.

The authority is continuing investigations into the suitability of a potential new 100-acre site.

Burial capacity at Carrick’s Victoria Cemetery, where there are fewer than 770 graves remaining, is estimated at 12 years. There were 226 burials in 2020, 220 in 2019, 221 in 2018, 207 in 2017 and 216 in 2016.

