Mid and East Antrim councillor stepping down to return to his native Liverpool

Mid and East Antrim Councillor John Hyland has announced he is resigning his seat due to “personal circumstances”.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST

An Alliance representative for Ballymena, Cllr Hyland will step down from the role after next month’s meeting of the local authority. In a statement he said a change in personal circumstances meant he would be returning to his native Liverpool.

“It is with deep regret I made the decision to step down from the role of Ballymena councillor. It has been a privilege to serve the people of the local community and it was one of the greatest honours of my life to have constituents return me as councillor in the local election in May. It has meant so much to me to be welcomed to Mid and East Antrim since making it as my home a number of years ago,” said Cllr Hyland.

“However, there have been a series of unforeseen personal events which have left me to make the very difficult decision to move home and be closer to my family in Liverpool. This means I, unfortunately, can no longer continue in the role of Alliance councillor.

Cllr John Hyland is stepping down from the role next month. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.Cllr John Hyland is stepping down from the role next month. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.
"I have made real connections with many local organisations and people, and hope to stay in contact to help in whichever way I can with the amazing community work going on in the Ballymena area.”

The party’s local association will select a replacement in the coming weeks.

Alliance North Antrim MLA Sian Mulholland said she was disappointed to lose Cllr Hyland from the local team.

She said :“I know John has taken his time to come to this difficult decision and while I am deeply disappointed to be losing him from the team of Alliance elected representatives in north Antrim, I know he is doing what is best for him and his family.

“John has been an incredible source of energy throughout his time as councillor, playing a crucial role in growing the strong local Alliance team here. I wish him all the best in his move back to Liverpool and look forward to working with his successor to continue the Alliance successes in north Antrim.”

