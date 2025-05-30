Mid and East Antrim: five per cent pay rise for councillors
In February, councillors agreed to defer acceptance of a pay rise pending a decision by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons following a review of the role and responsibilities of councillors.
The minister has since published the review and the Executive has approved a five per cent increase to the basic allowance with £18,329 payable to councillors with effect from April 1 2025.
The minister has also proposed responsibility for determining the amount of basic allowance payable to councillors will be assumed by the Department to ensure a consistent basic payment across all district council areas.
In addition to the basic allowance, a payment of £1,000 per month is payable to Mid and East Antrim’s mayor. The deputy mayor receives a payment £650 per month.
The incoming mayor will be an Ulster Unionist councillor with a DUP member as deputy.
A special responsibility allowance is paid tor committee chairs who receive £500 monthly and vice-chairs, £300. Partnership panel representatives receive £357 per meeting and group party leaders, £40 monthly.
Standard rates of travel allowance for travel by private vehicle are 65 pence per mile, 45 pence per mile for an electric car. An overnight allowance of £100.70 in the UK, £122.45, in London; breakfast allowance, £11.50; lunch, £13.50; evening meal, £20.50 and tea allowance of £4.70 are available.
An increase in dependants’ carers’ allowance from £11.44 per hour to £12.21 will be applicable from April.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
