Mid and East Antrim councillors have noted a pay rise which has been approved by the Northern Ireland Executive.

In February, councillors agreed to defer acceptance of a pay rise pending a decision by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons following a review of the role and responsibilities of councillors.

The minister has since published the review and the Executive has approved a five per cent increase to the basic allowance with £18,329 payable to councillors with effect from April 1 2025.

The minister has also proposed responsibility for determining the amount of basic allowance payable to councillors will be assumed by the Department to ensure a consistent basic payment across all district council areas.

The Executive has approved a five per cent increase to the basic allowance. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

In addition to the basic allowance, a payment of £1,000 per month is payable to Mid and East Antrim’s mayor. The deputy mayor receives a payment £650 per month.

The incoming mayor will be an Ulster Unionist councillor with a DUP member as deputy.

A special responsibility allowance is paid tor committee chairs who receive £500 monthly and vice-chairs, £300. Partnership panel representatives receive £357 per meeting and group party leaders, £40 monthly.

Standard rates of travel allowance for travel by private vehicle are 65 pence per mile, 45 pence per mile for an electric car. An overnight allowance of £100.70 in the UK, £122.45, in London; breakfast allowance, £11.50; lunch, £13.50; evening meal, £20.50 and tea allowance of £4.70 are available.

An increase in dependants’ carers’ allowance from £11.44 per hour to £12.21 will be applicable from April.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter