The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, has congratulated Northern Ireland athletes on their success at the recent Olympic Games in Paris.

The first citizen said: “Our borough was strongly represented in swimming with three of the Team Ireland, Danielle Hill, Conor Ferguson and Daniel Wiffen, linked to the swimming club at Larne Leisure Centre.

“Daniel won gold in the 800 metre freestyle event and set a new Olympic record with a bronze medal in the 1500 metre freestyle and what a fantastic achievement.

“Last week, also saw the start of the Paralympic Games and again our borough is represented by Larne’s Claire Taggart, world number one in boccia, competing for Team GB (ParalympicsGB).

Claire Taggart competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Photo: ParalympicsGB/David Pearce

“I would like to take this opportunity to pass on our congratulations to all our Olympians and Paralympians who are such good role models and will inspire the next generation of young people and I plan to host a reception for all athletes with close links to the borough.

“Congratulations also to Paul Lawlor, from Ballycarry, who won a silver medal in his archery category in the 2024 British Transplant Games. Paul attributes his win to his selfless donor and the family’s decision to donate and save his life.

“As mayor, I want to place on record congratulations to Larne Football Club who last week made footballing history to become the first Irish League club to progress to the group stages of the European Club competition.

The Mayor, Ald Beth Adger MBE. Photo submitted

“This is an incredible achievement for the Inver Reds and special congratulations to Andy Ryan on this hat-trick. We wish them luck in their future six games in the next rounds of the UEFA Conference League over the coming months.

“Finally, I want to extend congratulations to our colleague Councillor Tyler Hoey on the recent birth of his baby son Hudson Carter Hoey. On behalf of all members, I would like to offer our best wishes to Tyler and Emma on welcoming this addition to the family.”

