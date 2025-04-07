Mid and East Antrim: special event to 'celebrate the life' of former first citizen Beth Adger MBE
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the late Mayor’s chosen charities – the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and Cystic Fibrosis Trust.
In his opening remarks, at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at The Braid, in Ballymena, on Thursday evening, the newly-appointed Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Braid DUP Alderman William McCaughey, said: “It is my hope that each of our political parties represented in the chamber, given current circumstances, would be supportive and purchase a table at this event and all profits will go to her charities.”
Alderman William McCaughey has been selected as Mayor following the passing of Alderman Adger, a Braid DUP representative, on March 18.
Ald McCaughey held the post previously in 2021/2022 and will remain in office until the council’s annual general meeting in June. Congratulations to the new first citizen were offered by Knockagh Ulster Unionist Ald Andrew Wilson.
Meanwhile, Coast Road Alliance Ald Gerardine Mulvenna was wished a speed recovery from her illness. In her absence, she will be replaced by party colleagues, Carrick Castle Cllr Lauren Gray on the Personnel Committee; Braid Cllr Chelsea Harwood, Corporate Resources, Policy and Governance Committee and on the Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee by Ballymena Cllr Jack Gibson.
Sympathies were offered by the Mayor on behalf of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council following the recent death of Winston Fulton, a former Mayor of the legacy Larne Borough Council before members stood to observe a minute’s silence as a mark of respect.
Ald McCaughey said: “On behalf of members, I would extend sincere condolences to his wife Eileen. family, friends and family circle. Our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.”
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
