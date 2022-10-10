Inviting members of the public to respond, the council points out it strives to promote responsible dog ownership, not simply through enforcement, but also through educational and awareness-raising activities, partnership working with community groups and more collaborative working across the local authority.

The powers available under the Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act (NI) 2011 provide a useful tool to the ongoing work of council in seeking to address any dog-related issues across the borough.

The proposed orders that council is consulting on would mean:

The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Beth Adger MBE, with council officers at Blackhead Path.

In addition to play parks, dogs will no longer be allowed on certain lands within the council area. These are multi-use games area, artificial pitches, bowling greens, tennis courts, golf courses and playing fields;

The boundaries of some existing areas where dogs already must always be kept on a lead have been updated;

Advertisement

New areas where dogs must always be kept on a lead will be introduced to include Blackhead Path, Whitehead Promenade, marinas and Portmuck Beach.

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Beth Adger MBE, said: “Council has drafted these Dog Control Orders to ensure that its parks and open spaces can provide an enjoyable experience for all users. It appreciates that the majority of dog owners and walkers have control of their dogs and clean up after them.

“However, due to those who fail to clean up after their dog when on our pitches this has created a bad experience for residents of all ages who end up stepping or falling into dog mess. In addition, some dog owners fail to control their dogs in these public spaces and the council has considered these facts in its orders.”

Drop-in Sessions

The consultation opened today (Monday, October 10) and will close on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Those wishing to view and respond to the consultation can do so in a number of ways by visiting www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Consultations or fill out a hard copy at one of the following drop-in sessions:

Advertisement

Larne Town Hall - Thursday, October 13, from 2pm to 8pm

Carrickfergus Civic Centre – Wednesday, October 19, from 2pm to 8pm