Mid Ulster council chair Eugene McConnell slammed after ‘closing down debate’ on attendance at IRA commemoration

DUP and UUP councillors in Mid Ulster have hit out at the council chairman for ‘shutting down a debate’ on his attendance of an IRA commemoration event.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Live streaming of Mid Ulster District Council’s monthly meeting on Thursday, April 24 was brought to an abrupt end when Sinn Fein council chairman, Councillor Eugene McConnell refused to respond to criticism over his attendance at an Easter commemorative event in memory of IRA volunteer, Jim Lynagh.

Undercover soldiers killed eight members of the Provisional IRA’s East Tyrone unit at Loughgall in May 1987, including Jim Lynagh. It happened as they approached Loughgall RUC station, with a bomb in a hijacked digger.

As the council chairman signalled that the meeting was about to move into confidential business, Councillor Paul McLean (DUP, Magherafelt DEA) stated: “It is with sadness that I have to raise the issue, and it’s concerning yourself, Mr Chairman, and some other councillors.

Mid Ulster District Council Chairman, Cllr Eugene McConnell. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council

"Members of my community have been deeply offended by your attendance at some of the events over the weekend, and some of the issues that you were associated with.

"As the chairman of the council, and as first citizen representing all the community, I just want to place it on record tonight that from our party’s point of view, we are extremely offended and annoyed.”

Cllr McLean’s comments did not elicit any response from the council chairman, who simply reiterated the fact that confidential business was next on the agenda.

As the live video feed was about to be switched off, Councillor Trevor Wilson (UUP, Cookstown DEA) indicated that he shared Cllr McLean’s views.

Councillor Paul McLean. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

Both the DUP and UUP groups sitting on Mid Ulster District Council have since issued statements condemning their local authority’s chairman.

The DUP stated: “The Democratic Unionist Party has raised serious concerns following the appearance of Mid Ulster District council chairman and Sinn Féin councillor for Clogher Valley, Eugene McConnell, at an event commemorating Provisional IRA member Jim Lynagh.

"Photographs from the event show Councillor McConnell standing behind a banner depicting firearms and paramilitary symbolism, a move the DUP says is deeply offensive to victims of IRA violence.”

The statement goes on to quote DUP group leader Cllr McLean, who stated, on behalf of the DUP group on Mid Ulster District Council: “It is deeply concerning that Councillor Eugene McConnell, as chairman of Mid Ulster District Council and its first citizen, took part in an event last Sunday commemorating Provisional IRA terrorist Jim Lynagh.

"By standing behind a banner displaying firearms and paramilitary imagery, Councillor McConnell’s actions will understandably be seen as offensive and hurtful to the many victims of IRA violence.

"Whether intended as a tribute or not, this act appears to glorify an individual associated with sectarian terrorism, and sends a profoundly damaging message about the values we are meant to uphold as elected representatives.

"The Councillors’ Code of Conduct clearly states that we must promote mutual respect, uphold the law, and avoid any conduct that could bring our office or council into disrepute.

"There can be no moral ambiguity when it comes to condemning terrorism. Glorifying those involved in sectarian violence only undermines the work of all who strive for peace and reconciliation in our communities.

"The DUP group will ensure that the Sinn Féin chairman and any other councillors involved in this matter are held accountable.

"We will also be referring this incident to the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards for investigation.

"Councillor McConnell’s actions have damaged public confidence and must be addressed with the seriousness they warrant.”

A separate statement, issued on behalf of UUP Mid Ulster councillors, Trevor Wilson and Meta Graham, said: “The council chairman shut down a debate on his attendance at an event that commemorated an IRA terrorist, Jim Lynagh.

"We strongly believe that his attendance at such an event is improper, and falls far below the standards of integrity, and brings the office of Chairman into disrepute.

"Councillor McConnell had the opportunity [at the April 24 Council meeting] to explain to the people of Mid Ulster why he felt it appropriate to attend a commemoration of a convicted terrorist. Instead, he closed down the debate in an attempt to wash away his actions.

"It is abhorrent in any manner to glorify terrorism, and will cause much hurt across the entire community.

"Twenty-seven years ago, the people of Northern Ireland rejected the violence, and Councillor McConnell’s actions do nothing but legitimise violence, and cause more anguish to those that lost loved ones at the hands of the terrorists.”

When contacted, Cllr McConnell referred the matter to his party’s press office for a response.

The press statement said: “Everyone has the right to remember their dead with dignity and respect.”