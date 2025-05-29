Mid Ulster Council plans celebration reception for Dungannon Swifts after Irish Cup victory

By François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 29th May 2025, 06:00 BST

Mid Ulster District Council Chairman was glowing in his praise of Dungannon Swifts at the last council meeting following the team’s memorable win over Cliftonville and well-deserved Irish Cup glory.

Councillor Eugene McConnell stated at the start of the monthly meeting: “It would be remiss of me not to mention the amazing achievement of Dungannon Swifts.

“Their historic win in the Clearer Water Irish Cup final was an important achievement, not only for the club, but for Dungannon as a whole. Their success has lifted the spirits of our community, it’s created immense pride in the town.

“I just want to acknowledge their wonderful achievement, and I know also that they’re starting out on their crusade with the European Conference League. We wish them every best wishes with their endeavours there.”

Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts enjoy their recent open top bus tour through the town. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker PressIrish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts enjoy their recent open top bus tour through the town. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press
Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts enjoy their recent open top bus tour through the town. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

As this was Cllr McConnell’s last monthly meeting as council chairman, he indicated that he would acknowledge all requests to the Chair – even the ones that had been submitted too late.

He stated: “In the spirit of it being my last meeting, even though there was a couple that came in late for those people seeking acknowledgement and recognition, and for me to write to them, I want to thank Councillor Trevor Wilson.

“We will be acknowledging Cookstown Hockey Club on winning the Premier League.

“Also, Councillor [Dan] Kerr, thank you for highlighting the success story for Naomh Colmcille hurlers, and their success in the league, and also to rightly acknowledge and give proper recognition to Johann Muldoon, the [award-winning] architect.

Mid Ulster District Council Chairman, Cllr Eugene McConnell. Credit: Mid Ulster District CouncilMid Ulster District Council Chairman, Cllr Eugene McConnell. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council
Mid Ulster District Council Chairman, Cllr Eugene McConnell. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council
“Credits is due to the Derry Hurlers who were successful in reaching the Christy Ring Cup final.

“Thanks also for rightly acknowledging the achievements of Tom Coyle, from Cookstown Boxing Club, who won the All-Ireland Championship at 31kg.

“Letters are already being drafted to acknowledge and rightfully give the recognition of this council and the community in the surrounding area for their fantastic achievements.

“As a further recognition, we have planned a chairman’s reception to rightly give the proper recognition to Dungannon Swifts.

“That night will take place hopefully in Ranfurly House. An invite from myself will be extended to all of those councillors who wish to attend that night, to formally recognise the achievement of Dungannon Swifts.”

