Residents of Mid Ulster are to be given a chance to express their views on the potential closure of five recycling centres in the district.

At a meeting of council on Thursday, February 23, independent Councillor Dan Kerr branded council’s environment committee’s decision to discuss the potential closures of recycling centres in Castledawson, Coalisland, Draperstown, Fivemiletown and Moneymore in a confidential working group as “absurd” and called for the public to be given a say on the matter.

His proposal was seconded by independent Councillor Barry Monteith and following calls from DUP Councillor Clement Cuthbertson, Cllr Kerr confirmed his proposal would also seek to hold a public consultation on council’s plans to bring an end to the cutting of grass verges in 30mph zones.

The proposal was put to a vote and saw 20 councillors from the DUP, UUP, SDLP and independents vote in favour of the proposal.

The Moneymore Recycling Centre. Picture: Google

However, all 17 Sinn Fein’s councillors voted against the proposal with the party’s group leader, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan calling on councillors “to do their job” and focus on having the discussion around the recycling centres behind closed doors, as agreed at February’s meeting of the environment committee.

Addressing council, Cllr Kerr noted the environment committee had decided to establish a working group to “discuss in more detail the proposed closure of Coalisland recycling centre along with others” and labelled that decision “ironic” and “absurd”.

“This decision was voted through by a majority at the special council meeting to strike the rates,” said the Torrent representative.

Working Group

Councillor Dan Kerr

“I find it ironic that the majority of the membership of that working group will be made up of the two parties [SDLP and Sinn Fein] that supported the decision.

“It is absurd this decision is going to be talked about behind closed doors where the public cannot watch, where minutes will not be collected and where myself and my political mandate is excluded.”

The independent councillor said he was of the view the community deserved to have its say on these possible closures and put forward his proposal for a public consultation.

DUP Councillor Wesley Brown asked council’s chief executive, Adrian McCreesh what the remit of this working group would be and Mr McCreesh said it was his understanding it is to “review and look at recycling centres across Mid Ulster”.

Councillor Monteith seconded Cllr Kerr’s proposal and claimed the working group will do little other than give the centres a stay of execution until after the local elections in May.

“I feel the only way to be open, transparent and democratic is to give these communities the opportunity to voice their concerns or support in relation to this issue,” he said.

“I don’t feel the working group will achieve anything other than kick this down the road past the election, to me that is all this is about. I feel this is an issue in these communities that needs to be listened to.”

Sinn Fein’s group leader, Cllr Mallaghan then proposed the working group proceeded as was agreed at the environment committee, suggesting the public had their say when they voted for councillors in the chamber.

“All this talk over the last few weeks has been unnecessary and the most appropriate way for council to deal with it, is to use its committees and its working groups to develop the best outcomes for its citizens,” he said.

“Consultation already takes place in the way of electing local councillors to this council. That is how representative democracy works.

No Decisions

“The fact is we have agreed a budget for 12 months but no decisions have been taken in terms of services.”

Council’s director of finance, JJ Tohill confirmed that was the case but noted the budget was set based on a range of officer proposals which did include the closure of five recycling centres.

Cllr Mallaghan then called on councillors to “stop sensationalising this issue” and “get on with their work” before SDLP Councillor Sharon McAleer noted Clogher Valley councillors are to meet with the Fivemiletown Chamber of Commerce “to discuss services provided by council”.

Councillor Mark Glasgow told the chamber “Mid Ulster is in uproar” as people see their rates going up and their services being cut.

The UUP councillor said that if one measure was to be discussed in a working group all the contentious issues raised in the rate setting process should be discussed as well.

At this point, Council’s Chair, Sinn Fein Councillor Cora Corry said the cutting of verges in 30mp/h zones is the Department for Infrastructure’s responsibility and said it was time it takes “responsibility for the work it is supposed to be doing”.

DUP Councillor Kim Ashton said directors had been very clear that the proposed budget would be achieved via the closing of these recycling centres and said it would “be very unfair to say councillors were not aware of it”.

UUP Councillor Trevor Wilson asked if the recycling centres are to be saved will that result in residents being charged a higher rate or will other services have to be cut.

Mr McCreesh explained: “Our budget has been set for this year and if members make a determination in terms of the implementation of that, that means these efficiencies can’t be found, we still have to operate within that envelope.”

Cllr Cuthbertson said council’s environment director and deputy chief executive, Anne-Marie Campbell, clarified at February’s committee meeting that “the decision to close the recycling centres was made and any particular working group would be to progress that matter”.

“I don’t know what has changed between that meeting and this one,” he said. “However, I welcome the fact there is an opportunity to save them, I would like to see them saved and I would also like to see the grass cutting saved.”