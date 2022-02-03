Mid Ulster dual language sign policy ‘could help’ Antrim and Newtownabbey process

At present, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is carrying out a consultation on a draft of its proposed dual language signage policy.

Speaking at a meeting of Mid Ulster District Council on Thursday, January 27, Councillor John McNamee proposed Council send Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council a copy of its dual language street sign policy to help that council formulate its own policy.

He told the chamber the proposed policy will, in his opinion make it very difficult to get dual language street signage approved and described Mid Ulster’s own policy as one that works “very well”.

“I want to propose that we send a copy of our dual language policy to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council,” said Cllr McNamee.

“If anyone has looked at the draft policy they are consulting on, it will, I think, make it very difficult for communities to get signage approved.

“It is very restrictive, anyone who makes a request needs to have a petition with support from a third of the residents of that particular street or road and then two thirds or more would need to be in favour of the proposal.

“If it is refused, it cannot come back for three years and they are only doing three surveys per month.”

He continued: “I think letting them know about our policy would be a good idea.

“It works very well and as we all know, a majority has to be in favour of any particular request and it gives protection to communities that are against a request.