Mid Ulster planners give thumbs up to plans for community swimming pool facility in Coalisland
Also approved as part of the planning application are changing, kitchen and toilet facilities, car-parking facilities, charging points and photovoltaics.
Approval was granted at a recent planning committee of Mid Ulster District Council.
The planning application was lodged by Michel Herron, Corner House, Main Street, Coalisland, on behalf of Eve McAvoy, who lives on the Washingbay Road, Coalisland, near the proposed development.
The planning officer wrote in their report: “The applicant has indicated this development is a necessary community facility to serve the local rural population, and states there is a need to provide swimming lessons for primary school children in the area.
“The proposal is for a swimming pool, which I consider falls within the definition of outdoor sport and recreation uses. This application is for a small facility approx. 270m2 in area, to provide swimming lessons for the local rural community. The applicant has identified a need for this type of facility in this area.
“The site is located in an area zoned as a Tourism Opportunity Zone where tourism and recreational activities are encouraged.
“In light of the scale of the proposal, the existing designation in the area plan and the development in the vicinity, I consider this development could be permitted as an exception, and would not set a wide-ranging precedent as the site designations and characteristics are unlikely to be readily replicated.
“The proposed swimming pool will be enclosed and unlikely to create any significant noise issues.
“The site is a small grassed field and is enclosed by Kevin Barrys GFC and Washingbay Centre.
“Kevin Barrys GFC have two grass football pitches with catch nets and floodlights, a 4G pitch and ball wall, single-storey clubhouse, car parking, enclosed stands and public walking trail that links to the Washingbay Centre and lough shore trail.
“The Washingbay Centre is single-storey and is a community building with a large parking area and children’s play facilities. The proposed building will be single-storey and I consider it will integrate on the site and will complement the existing facilities here.”
The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Councillor Eimear Carney (Sinn Féin, Torrent DEA) and seconded by Councillor Deirdre Varsani (Sinn Féin, Dungannon DEA).
