New applications for bus shelters have been received in the last month by Mid Ulster District Council, while others are still being progressed, local councillors have been informed.

The process has resulted in two bus shelters being installed within the region last August, they also heard.

Members of the council’s Environment committee were briefed on the latest developments, in relation to the status of bus shelter requests, at their October meeting.

They learned that new applications for shelters have been received at Ballyness Road in Clogher; Stiloga Road, Eglish; Fardross Road in Clogher; Ackinduff Park, Cabragh; and at Shanmoy Downs in Eglish, where the Department for Infrastructure is currently assessing suitability of the proposed location.

A number of bus shelter applications are currently being progressed in Mid Ulster. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

At Hillhead Road in Castledawson, the council has applied for Active Travel funding towards the potential installation of a footpath between the Broagh and Creagh roads.

At Mountjoy Road in Brocagh, talks are ongoing with a landowner and legal representatives.

On the Mullinahoe Road in Ardboe, the local authority is awaiting permission from the landowner, who councillors were informed has yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, on Main Street in Coagh, the application for a bus shelter is being progressed with the relevant landowner.

A request for a bus shelter on the Rocktown Road in Castledawson, has obtained the necessary approvals, and has been passed over to Property Services for installation.

Councillors heard that two bus shelters were erected last August, one at The Millrace in Coalisland, and the other on the Ballygawley Road in Dungannon.