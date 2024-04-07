Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And while correspondence from PSNI District Commander, Michael O’Loan, stopped short of identifying the enquiry office(s) in question in Mid Ulster, the mileage figures he quoted, in the event of such closures, appeared to indicate that Cookstown enquiry office could face an abrupt demise.

The letter from the District Commander to Mid Ulster District Council, dated March 7, stated: “You will be aware of the profoundly challenging budgetary situation facing the Police Service.

“Since he took up post, the Chief Constable has been clear about his concerns that this is affecting our ability to keep people safe.

Concern has been raised over news that PSNI enquiry offices in Mid Ulster may close. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

“The welcome return of the Northern Ireland Assembly has brought the allocation of additional in-year funding and positive news about funding allocation for public-sector pay awards, but the reality is that the strategic outlook for policing remains stark.

“The police budget remains insufficient and is not sustainable. The Chief Constable has today told the Policing Board that as a consequence of the current financial and resource pressures we are facing, it has been necessary to review services and costs and to make savings in order to deliver a sustainable and effective organisation.

“One such service that has been subject to review is the provision of our police station enquiry offices.

“As a result of an extensive review which included analysis of the volume and type of demand in enquiry offices, the decision has been taken to reduce the number of operational enquiry offices from 28 to 17.

“Although final decisions have not been taken, it is highly likely that station(s) in this district will be affected. I am not currently in a position to make public the stations that will be affected, but I will write to you again as soon as I am able to provide further detail.

“We are mindful of the personal impact on the staff who work tirelessly in our enquiry offices, and the principal reason for the delay is to allow our contractor a reasonable amount of time to inform those staff who will be directly affected.

“It is not clear when these enquiry offices will close to the public, but it will likely be within three months.

“Transparency around this issue is crucial and the Chief Constable has been clear that further reductions in enquiry office provision or opening hours cannot be ruled out.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we are conscious there may be an actual and/or perceived loss of accessibility, visibility and ability to respond to the needs of the community.

“However this change will save the Police Service over £400,000 per year. These savings are necessary to deliver a sustainable and effective organisation.”

Although the closure of enquiry offices will result in inconvenience for the general public, the District Commander stressed that existing police stations on his ‘downgrading list’ will continue to operate as normal, albeit with no frontline staff dealing directly with local residents.

“I want to be clear that these stations are not closing. Officers and staff will continue to work from them, serving the community, and there will be no impact on station security,” he said.

“Our analysis shows that even with the reduced arrangement, over 90% of households in Northern Ireland are within 15 miles of a station Enquiry Office. The average household is 10.7 miles from their nearest office (an increase of 4 miles) or 18.5 minutes by car (an increase of 1.5 minutes).

“It is not our intention to cause alarm but the need for clarity and transparency on this issue is paramount.

“We want to be clear with you and the public about the challenges we are facing, and the type of service you can expect to see in the coming years.

“I also want to be clear that the policing team here in Mid-Ulster will continue to serve this community with professionalism. We remain committed to protecting the public in Northern Ireland to the very best of our ability.”

Speaking at the Mid Ulster District Council meeting, Councillor Clement Cuthbertson (DUP, Dungannon DEA) expressed grave concerns in relation to the prospect of one or more enquiry office facing closure in his constituency.

“In relation to the letter from the District Commander implying that there will be an inquiry office closing in Mid Ulster, he doesn’t say which one it is.

“I think maybe in relation to the distances that you have to travel he could be talking maybe about Cookstown, but I’m just concerned.

“With the the closure of the likes of Clogher and other stations, it is something that we would be worried about, and maybe it would be worthwhile writing to the Justice Minister in relation to it.

“Before the announcement comes some day that one of the inquiry offices is closed, maybe we should act before that decision comes.”

Councillor Trevor Wilson (UUP, Cookstown DEA), who had clearly done some research based on the mileage figures provided in the correspondence, was of the view that Cookstown PSNI enquiry office was being considered for closure.

“Going by the mileage it wouldn’t take you to be a senior detective in the PSNI to realise that that’s Cookstown,” he said.