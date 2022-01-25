Mid Ulster selects ‘In Bloom’ nominations

The nominations were discussed and confirmed at a meeting of the council’s environment committee.

A report presented to the committee note the annual competitions promote achievement and excellence in horticulture, amenity and environmental sustainability and encourage towns and villages across Northern Ireland to look their best and boost civic pride.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A list of 10 towns was compiled by officers for entry into the Ulster in Bloom competition for 2022 in the best kept category.

These towns are: Cookstown, Magherafelt, Coalisland, Maghera, Tobermore, Donaghmore, Swatragh, Caledon, Stewartstown and Castlecaulfield.

Members were also reminded that with Donaghmore winning the village category in 2021, the Northern Ireland Local Government Association is planning to nominate the village to represent Northern Ireland in the Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom competition in 2022.

Councillor Sean McGuigan confirmed he would be happy to propose the entries for both competitions but asked why Dungannon was not on the list of entrants for the Ulster in Bloom competition.

The assistant director of environmental services, Mark McAdoo said this was an “oversight” and told the chamber he would get the issue rectified.

Seconding Cllr McGuigan’s proposal, Councillor Frances Burton praised the efforts of all involved in keeping their communities beautiful and tidy.

“I think all of the areas do amazing work through the volunteers that work to keep their areas tidy and litter free and we, as a council, should try and support them as best we can,” she said. “Year on year, more people are getting involved in this and it is great. When you see the feel good factor some of these areas produce for their local people and from further afield it is fantastic and I wish them well.”

Councillor Sharon McAleer expressed her support for the proposal describing the efforts of those involved in each community as “outstanding”.