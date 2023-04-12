Mid Ulster villages likely to miss out on spruce-up schemes due to lack of funding

It is highly unlikely that Mid Ulster District Council’s village spruce scheme will be running in the 2023/24 financial year.

At the most recent meeting of the development committee, Council Chair, Councillor Cora Corry noted the scheme had been a successful venture in previous years and asked if there were any plans for a similar scheme in the new financial year.

The Carntogher councillor was advised that despite an increase in the district domestic rate of 7.3 per cent, the local authority does not have the budget for such a scheme this year.

“I just have a wee query around the village spruce up scheme,” said Cllr Corry.

Councillor Cora Corry

“We all know it has been very successful over the last number of years so is there any plan for further phases of this scheme in 2023/24?”

The assistant director of economy, tourism and strategic performance, Fiona McKeown, said that while officers would keep an eye out for external funding opportunities, there is no internal budget for such a scheme at present.

“There are no further plans [for a spruce up scheme] we don’t have the budget to deliver anything with the various cuts that we have had,” said Ms McKeown.

“Our budget has been reduced significantly. It is something that we will try and keep in mind and look for other funding opportunities.

