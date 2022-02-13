MLA hails £242k for Eoghan Rua

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter

The club secured the funding from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Capital Grants Programme.

Part of the grant will be used to develop their second pitch at Páirc Eoghain Rua.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Derry MLA Ms Hunter said: “This quarter of a million funding for Eoghan Rua GAA club is well deserved and exciting for everyone connected to the club. Eoghan Rua is a big part of life in Coleraine and this money will go towards improving their current facilities with work set to get underway in the summer.

“Eoghan Rua has members from right across the North Coast and is a real hub of our GAA community. This funding will allow them to build on the good work already ongoing at the club and allow them to grow and develop in the coming years.