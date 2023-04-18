A number of candidates have announced their intention to run in the forthcoming elections for seats on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Jonathan McAuley has been announced as the TUV candidate for Ballymoney.

He lives with his wife Louise and three children in Bendooragh and is involved in Drumaheagles LOL 1099 and Ballymoney RBP 309, with a particular interest in the Junior Orange as Superintendent of Drumaheagles JLOL 99.

Employed in the public sector he has interests in farming and vintage machinery. He is a member of Ballymoney Methodist Church.

The SDLP candidates for the forthcoming election

Commenting on his decision to stand Mr McAuley said: “I am pleased to be able to offer the people of Ballymoney district the opportunity to vote for strength not weakness in the forthcoming council election.

"TUV is a party of principle which says what it means and does what it says. What we say in the run up to the election will be the same thing we say the day after it. Recognition of that has resulted in a mushrooming of TUV support right across Northern Ireland and particularly in Ballymoney.”

Meanwhile the SDLP has nominated its candidates for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The candidates are Ryan Barkley (Bann), Michael Coyle (Benbradagh), Helen Maher (Coleraine), Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop (The Glens), Councillor Ashleen Schenning (Limavady) and Paul Shevlin (Causeway).

SDLP Group Leader councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said: “I’m delighted to be leading a formidable group of candidates as we seek to return more SDLP councillors to work on behalf of people in this area. I am extremely proud of our work over the last council term, but it has not been without its frustrations and challenges as council often fails to focus on the issues impacting people in our borough.

“Over the past few years we have worked hard to hold council to account, to celebrate our achievements and to call out its failings and insist on better governance and delivery for people here.

