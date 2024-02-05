Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It consists of five detached and semi-detached houses. Councillors had to chose from three options – Kingsfort Mews, Forthaven Mews and McCombs Mews. They were told the development “backs directly” onto Forthaven.

The dismantled railway crossing at Kingsbog is adjacent to the development site and the old rath is a site of local conservation. McCombs Bridge is the name of an old footbridge which crossed the disused railway line behind the site.

The new name was proposed by Ballyclare Alliance Alderman Lewis Boyle and seconded by Glengormley Sinn Fein Councillor Michael Goodman. Ald Boyle pointed out a “large established development”, Forthaven, already exists in Ballyrobert village.

Ballyrobert. Pic: Google Maps

However, councillors agreed to a deferral on the name for a new development at Ballycraigy Road, in Antrim, consisting of 13 detached and semi-detached houses.

Councillors were asked to select a name from a choice of Maryville to reflect the name of the former factory that occupied the site; Carlisle Lane, in recognition of the Carlisle family who were prominent in the area historically, or Oak Hill due to oak trees on the hilly site.

Antrim DUP Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM asked for the matter to be referred back to the developer. He said: “I do not see how any of them fit into that area. In doing so, I propose the developer puts ‘Manor’ in the name in reference to Ballycraigy Manor House which is not far from this location.”

His proposal was seconded by party colleague Antrim Ald John Smyth.