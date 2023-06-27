Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has appointed Caroline Magee as Director of Organisation Development and Innovation.

This new council directorate was established in early 2023. Bringing together the functions of HR, IT & Commercialisation, it will play a pivotal role in delivering initiatives to positively impact the local community.

Caroline previously held the post of Head of Human Resources & Organisation Development with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

She will support the Council in effecting change and helping realise its full potential - and is looking forward to new challenges.

David Burns, Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Caroline Magee, Director of Organisation Development and Innovation at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

She said: “I strongly believe that the collective expertise and collaborative spirit of elected members and LCCC employees are contributory factors in the Council’s success.

"I’m committed to creating an environment that fosters growth, innovation and excellence, where each team member feels valued and empowered to contribute their best.”

Caroline is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and has worked in Human Resources and Organisation Development for more than 25 years gaining significant experience in both the private and public sectors.

David Burns, Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council congratulated her and said: “I wish Caroline every success in her new post.

“Her experience and knowledge of this unique business area make her a perfect fit for this new role.

"I’m delighted to have her skillset within our structure and I look forward to seeing the positive impact she will make across the Council.”