The project included the transformation of the minor hall to a fully equipped Strength and Conditioning Suite, HIIT Room, Cardio Suite and Outside Functional Training Area. As the health and fitness industry evolves, this facility and equipment upgrade will exceed customer expectations and greatly increase the training options for users across all ages and abilities.

Speaking about the transformation, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I am delighted to officially open this impressive new facility, which features state of the art equipment. The feedback from local residents who have used the facility has been excellent, so I would encourage everyone to visit and try it out.

“We know that living an active lifestyle is very important for overall wellbeing, and Council is committed to helping our residents achieve this through the facilities and services that we provide.

“The upgraded spaces and equipment, coupled with our knowledgeable staff who are here to assist and guide users, is a great asset to the Borough, placing Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at the forefront of fitness provision in the area.”

1 . Council Pictured in the refurbished Strength and Conditioning Suite are Ricky Dennison, Leisure Operations Manager; Wendy McCullough, Head of Sport and Wellbeing; Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan; and John Peart, Roe Valley Leisure Centre Duty Officer. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

2 . Council Presenting some of the new equipment in the Fitness Suite Room at Roe Valley Leisure Centre is fitness instructor Annie Docerty. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

3 . Council Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, is shown some of the new equipment in the HIIT Room by fitness instructors Annie Docherty and Simon Pimblet. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA