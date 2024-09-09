New Magherafelt school access lane gets green light from Mid Ulster planners

Planning permission has been granted for a new access route which will connect the Station Road in Magherafelt, to Magherafelt Primary School

As things stand, the lane in question, between 25 and 31 Station Road, next to the Jobs & Benefits Office, is a dead end, and there are indications that it might be attracting antisocial behaviour.

Mid Ulster District Council planning officers wrote in their report: “A portion of the land adjacent to the road is currently used as an impromptu car park, and the existing ‘dead-end’ access and adjoining vegetation displays the characteristics of an area perhaps used for antisocial activities, given the extent of broken glass and rubbish observed during a site visit.

“This existing access has been in place for years and has served a variety of uses in the vicinity, and most recently following approval of a housing development.

The rubbish-strewn lane close to Magherafelt PS is currently a dead end. Credit: Google

“The access will be adopted by DfI Roads to serve the housing development of 24 units.

“The access is to be restricted to service vehicles only, and not to be used as a through road for cars, except in the case of an emergency.”

The gate will be managed by the school to facilitate deliveries, and a fence will be erected around the new access point to ensure delivery vehicles do not affect the general vehicle movements within the planned residential development.