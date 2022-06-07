New Mayor for Lisburn Castlereagh

Mayor Scott Carson and Deputy Mayor Michelle Guy

At the Annual Meeting on Tuesday (June 7), Mayor Carson began his opening address in the Council Chamber by thanking his predecessor Alderman Stephen Martin and former Deputy Mayor Councillor Tim Mitchell.

“To assume the position of Mayor is undoubtedly the most prestigious accolade I’ve received and it is one I look forward to with eagerness.

“With having a young family of my own, I will be focusing on children and families across the Lisburn Castlereagh area in the coming year.

“I am proud to come from Lisburn, I am proud of its history, I am proud of its people and what has been achieved.

“I want to see these achievements continue long into the future.”

The newly elected Mayor has chosen two charities to support in the coming year which are Helping Hand and The Atlas Centre.

Helping Hand is a charity that raises funds for the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children (RBHSC). The Atlas Centre, based in Lisburn, provides a wide range of support for women, men and families.

Mayor Carson has a personal reason for choosing the charities. He explained: “For me family is very important. I have two children and in September 2019, my youngest Penelope at just six weeks was struggling with breathing and was admitted to RBHSC.

“She was transferred to the Paediatric ICU and placed on a ventilator. It was one of the most difficult days of my life.

“Thankfully, having fought like a lion, she was discharged a week later. I will always be thankful to the RBHSC and that is why I want to be able to show my gratitude by having Helping Hand as one of my charities.

“This was very distressing for my wife Ruth who was supported so wonderfully by the Atlas Centre at that time.”